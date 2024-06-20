Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/19/2024 – 23:49

The federal government will invest R$1.6 billion in the audiovisual sector, focusing on the production of national films and series. The announcement was made today (19) at an event in Rio de Janeiro that celebrated National Cinema Day. The date is a reference to the first cinematographic images recorded in the country, on June 19, 1898, by filmmaker Afonso Segreto.

At the ceremony, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed the decree that regulates the screen quota in cinemas.

Law 14,814/2024 was sanctioned in January this year and determines that cinemas must show a commercial quota of Brazilian cinematographic works until December 31, 2033.

According to the government, the objective is to promote the appreciation of national cinema. The National Cinema Agency (Ancine) will be responsible for monitoring compliance with the law, with films being shown proportionally throughout the year.

Lula took advantage of the event to call for the regulation of the streaming sector, a discussion that is in Congress and foresees taxation of digital platforms. And to demand the appreciation of Brazilian audiovisual productions.

“I think we are capable of making regulations so that this country is free, sovereign, in charge of its nose, its art and its future,” said Lula. “A country that does not have culture, that does not invest in it, the people are not people, they are a mass of maneuver. Because culture politicizes and refreshes people’s minds. That’s why we believe so much in culture and invest in it.”

During the ceremony, the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, announced a line of credit aimed especially at the audiovisual industry: the BNDES FSA Audiovisual. It was developed together with the Ministry of Culture and Ancine. The initial budget is R$400 million, with resources from the Audiovisual Sector Fund.

The target audience is nationally controlled companies and the aim is to approve projects with a minimum value of R$10 million in basic financial cost. Smaller projects will have support through the Regional Development Bank of the Far South (BRDE).

Mercadante said that the main objective is to invest in the main production and exhibition bottlenecks: audiovisual infrastructure, innovation and accessibility.

“We are going to lift Brazilian cinema. Guarantee a canvas for those who produce the soul and history of the Brazilian people”, said Mercadante.