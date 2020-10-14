D.The Federal Ministry of Economics is preparing to extend the Corona bridging aid. According to information from the Funke media group From the house of Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU), the current bridging aid for companies is to be extended until June 30, 2021. Such considerations were confirmed by insiders to the German Press Agency. According to the current regulation, the bridging aid would expire at the end of the year.

According to Funke information, Altmaier is primarily aiming at improvements for the hotel and catering industry. The event industry and the trade fair and exhibition industry are also to receive further support. Specifically, the Ministry is thinking of improved depreciation options as well as modernization and subsidy programs for renovations during the orderless period.

In addition, the loans of the state development bank KfW should be readjusted, for example through better repayment subsidies. In addition, a so-called entrepreneur’s wage is under discussion, which is particularly interesting for freelancers and self-employed people who are not otherwise eligible for funding and run the risk of falling into the basic income. Altmaier wants to introduce this nationwide.

The measures are to be discussed on Wednesday at the Corona summit by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the state ministers’ presidents. For the first time in four months, the conference is not held by video, the country heads are coming to Berlin for an on-site meeting.