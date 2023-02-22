So far, 48 deaths have been recorded on the coast of São Paulo, with 26 bodies identified and released for burial.

The federal government allocated R$ 7 million to São Sebastião (SP), one of the municipalities on the north coast of the State of São Paulo most affected by the heavy rains that fell over the weekend. The transfer was published this Wednesday (22.Feb.2023) in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the concierge (146 KB).

The document, signed by the national secretary of Protection and Civil Defense, Wolnei Wolff Barreiros, indicates that the money should be applied in actions in response to the tragedy caused by the floods. The execution period is 180 days.

O São Paulo government counted until the morning of this Wednesday (22.feb) at least 48 deaths due to the rains, with 26 bodies identified and released for burial. There are 10 adult men, 9 adult women and 7 children. The State has 1,730 displaced people (in public or private shelters) and 766 homeless people (with friends or family).

The governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) reinforced the request for tourists to take advantage of the lull in the rain and leave the coast of the State. “The recommendation is to take advantage of the good weather window to move. We are with [estrada que liga] Barra do Sahy to São Sebastião unobstructed”, he said in a speech to journalists.

On Monday (20.Feb.2023), Caixa announced the release of FGTS (Employment Time Guarantee Fund) withdrawals due to calamity for residents of municipalities affected by the tragedy. It is necessary to have a balance in the FGTS account and not have withdrawn for the same reason in a period of less than 12 months. Here’s the full (118 KB).