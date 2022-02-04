Home page politics

The traffic light cancels the EEG surcharge: Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, left), Robert Habeck (Greens, center), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

An end to the EEG surcharge? According to a report, the traffic light coalition plans to abolish it early. However, the Federal Ministry of Economics rejects the report.

Update from February 3, 10:15 p.m: The Federal Ministry of Economics has rejected a report that the heads of the traffic light coalition have agreed on an earlier abolition of the EEG surcharge. A spokeswoman for Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on Thursday that the report was incorrect. The abolition of the EEG surcharge was agreed in the coalition agreement on January 1, 2023. “The federal government is currently examining financially and legally whether the EEG surcharge can be brought forward to an earlier point in time. There is an exchange and an examination between the departments about the financial and legal structure and the necessary data basis for this. These tests are not yet complete.”

The “Spiegel” had reported that the heads of the traffic light coalition had agreed to cancel the EEG surcharge on July 1 of this year. Citizens would be relieved by more than six billion euros in 2022 – 1.1 billion per month. After initial hesitation, according to “Spiegel” information, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also approved the measure. The surcharge serves to promote green electricity in accordance with the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG).

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had announced that the surcharge on the electricity bill would be abolished in the middle of the year. Habeck had said: “If it is possible to bring forward the abolition of the EEG surcharge, then that should be tried.” The abolition of the surcharge will only dampen the rise in energy prices.

EEG surcharge: report – traffic light federal government allegedly wants to abolish this

First report from February 3rd: Berlin – The EEG surcharge will be dropped, apparently earlier than expected. According to information from the Federal Government, the Federal Government wants them mirror abolish this summer.

According to the magazine, the traffic light coalition wants to cancel the EEG on July 1 of this year instead of in early 2023. After initial hesitation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) also approved the measure. Previously, there were already tendencies towards early abolition.

EEG surcharge: three-person household could save 130 euros per year

With the EEG surcharge introduced in 2020, electricity customers are helping to finance the expansion of renewable energies. The grand coalition had already agreed in the last legislative period that consumers should be relieved when they decided on the CO2 price on fossil fuels. The early deletion now means a relief of several billion euros for consumers.

A three-person household should save an average of around 130 euros a year with the abolition of the EEG surcharge. However, it currently seems unclear whether the relief will fully reach the population or whether electricity suppliers will increase prices. Consumers are currently not feeling much of the reforms.

Traffic light: Lindner is pushing for a quick decision to abolish the EEG surcharge

On Thursday, before the report was published, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) was already pushing for a quick legal reform to abolish the EEG surcharge. “We are just waiting for a corresponding decision from the coalition, which I advise,” he said Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. His ministry is ready to finance the abolition. “Per month, private households and companies could be relieved by a good 1.1 billion euros.” The FDP was already considered an opponent of the EEG surcharge.

“The necessary funds are available in the climate and energy fund,” Lindner continued. “For these purposes we have strengthened it with the last supplementary budget.” The second supplementary budget for 2021 recently passed by the Bundestag provides for the fund to be increased by 60 billion euros. Unneeded credit authorizations from the previous year will be used for this purpose. In order to implement the hoped-for relief for electricity customers, the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) must be amended. (as/AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA