From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/archive image

The federal government has settled its dispute over the ban on installing new gas and oil heating systems. An agreement has been reached.

Munich/Berlin – The week-long discussions within the traffic light coalition about the heat transition ended with a compromise. The federal government has agreed on the controversial building energy law with the ban on the installation of new gas and oil heating systems. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, the core principle is that from 2024 every newly installed heating system must be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. However, there should be exceptions, transition periods and comprehensive funding.

Controversial building energy law: Economics Minister Habeck “very satisfied” with the agreement

According to the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, there is now a completed draft law that will first go to the state and association hearings and then to the cabinet. “The fact that the draft of the Building Energy Act is now shared by all government parties hopefully pacifies the debate and ensures that the important and difficult topic is discussed calmly and prudently,” said Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). “The law sets the course for climate neutrality for another sector and we enable a pragmatic transition. I’m very satisfied,” emphasized the minister.

The draft law dispenses with the originally planned replacement obligation for functioning oil and gas heating systems. If old heating systems break down after 2024, there are transitional periods. The 65 percent rule for installing new heaters also doesn’t apply to homeowners over the age of 80. The new law only applies if their house is inherited or sold – with a transitional period of two years.

Traffic light settles dispute over heat transition: compromise on building energy law

A hardship case exception should be the profitability, if the building value and investment sums are not in an appropriate relationship. In addition, there is no commitment to heat pumps as an alternative to oil and gas heating; instead, openness to technology applies.

The transition will be “designed in a pragmatic and socially acceptable manner,” according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Construction. “In order to make the law even more consumer-friendly, the transition periods and the options – especially for new buildings – have been extended again, for example to include solar thermal energy.” (dpa/bb)