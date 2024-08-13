Home World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Press Split

In Greece, severe forest fires are raging outside Athens. The Foreign Office has updated safety advice: “Avoid the affected region.”

Munich – Persistent drought and heat in southern Europe – Greece is battling devastating forest fires. The Federal Foreign Office has therefore issued new Travel and safety advice published – with a warning for affected areas.

Foreign Office warns of “serious forest fires” near Athens

The Foreign Office reports “sometimes severe forest fires”. Currently, East Attica in the northeast of Athens and parts of the northwest of the country are particularly affected. The Foreign Office’s warning is: “Please avoid the affected region.”

Volunteers are fighting the forest fires near Athens – the Foreign Office is warning against travelling to affected regions. © Aggelos Barai/dpa

Due to the fires, places such as Dioni, Mikrochori, Stamata, Rodopoli, Grammatiko, Penteli and Amygdaleza have already had to be evacuated, local emergency services report.

The Federal Foreign Office is appealing to people on the ground to activate the emergency notifications on their smartphones and to receive text messages informing them of the current dangers. These messages also contain information about possible evacuation measures.

Forest fire map shows affected regions in Greece

Travelers can use a website to Map of current forest fires in Greece. As in Germany, the European emergency number 112 is also valid in Greece. In the event of an emergency, the emergency services can locate the caller directly. No knowledge of Greek is required to make a call; the emergency call can also be made in English.

In addition, travelers should pay attention to signs, prohibitions and warnings and follow the instructions of the authorities and security forces. The Foreign Office emphasizes: “This also applies to instructions regarding rescue or leaving luggage or similar.”

Forest fires in Greece – travellers should follow these instructions from the Federal Foreign Office

Activate emergency notifications on smartphone

In case of emergency, dial the European emergency number 112

Obey official signs, prohibitions, warnings and instructions

In case of evacuation, inform the tour operator about further whereabouts

Avoid travel to affected areas and rebook

Planned trips to forest fire areas on the Mediterranean should be cancelled

People affected by an evacuation should contact the relevant tour operator for further accommodation, transport, whereabouts and food. Planned trips to affected areas should be rebooked or cancelled if possible.

Fire is becoming an increasing threat to nature – last year, forest fires in Greece were “the largest in the EU”. The high temperatures in southern Europe are currently a threat to life and limb. This year alone, heat strokes have already claimed the lives of many tourists.