Following the attacks on the south of Beirut and Tehran, the Federal Government’s crisis team met again on Wednesday in the Foreign Office in Berlin. Representatives of the relevant ministries and security authorities are brought together in this team, including representatives of the German armed forces. One topic on Wednesday, as has often been the case in recent months, was preparations for a possible imminent evacuation of German citizens from Lebanon. Despite all the preparations, this is likely to be complicated and take time.
