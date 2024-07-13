Sonora.- Elements of the National Guard (GN), in coordination with personnel from the Mexican Army, They assured in different actions useful cartridges, magazines and long weaponsin addition to two vehiclesone of them with handcrafted shielding; they also arrested five people.

The first two actions were carried out in the municipalities of Nacozari of Garcia and Plutarch Elias Calleswhere officers found two abandoned vans with war material inside; one of these had homemade armor.

The third event was recorded in the municipality of Tubutamawhere the staff located five people inside a cave in Possession of long weapons, cartridges and magazinesfor which reason they were detained and the Rights Booklet for Persons in Detention was read to them; in addition, they were registered in the National Registry of Detentions.

The fourth action took place in the municipality of Atilin a mountainous area, where members of the National Guard and of the Mexican Army They located a clandestine camp, allegedly used by the organized crimewhere they found war material.

During these four actions the following was ensured:

6,106 useful cartridges of various calibers.

76 chargers.

11 long weapons.

2 vehicles, one of them with homemade armor.

The Five people arrestedThe war material and vehicles were made available to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office in the state to continue the corresponding investigations.

With these actions, the National Guard and the Mexican Army reaffirm their commitment to safeguard the well-being of citizens, contributing with the Government of Mexico to guarantee the peace and security of the population.