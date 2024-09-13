According to the study, 77 percent of municipalities stated that they had been affected by the consequences of extreme weather events or other negative consequences of climate change. 16 percent denied this, 7 percent did not provide any information or stated that they did not know. The events include heavy rain, long periods of heat and droughts.

At the same time, just over 12 percent of municipalities stated that they already had a climate adaptation concept. Around 23 percent said they were currently drawing up one themselves – 31 percent said they were dealing with the issue of climate adaptation in other specialist strategies. This means that a majority of the municipalities surveyed are already active. According to RND, 1,062 municipalities from all federal states took part in the survey.

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) called for a change to the constitution to reorganize the distribution of climate adaptation costs between the federal government, states and municipalities. The states and municipalities cannot bear these costs alone, she said. The federal government – together with the states – must give more money to the cities and municipalities.

#Federal #Environment #Agency #survey #municipalities #affected #extreme #weather