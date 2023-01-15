In the last year, the Federal entities they stopped receiving close to three billion pesos for the health of the population without social security.

A report delivered on January 11 by the Ministry of Finance to the Permanent Commission, indicates that the resources received by the states for the implementation of the Health Care Program and Free Medicines for the Population without Labor Social Security it fell 4.3 percent between January and November 2021 and the same period in 2022.

According to the document, the resources of the strategy that was created in 2019 to replace the health component that provided for the Prospera Social Inclusion Program, they fell from 67 thousand 868 million to 64 thousand 906 million pesos in real terms.

This reduction is concentrated in the states of Chihuahua, Nayarit, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco and Mexico City.

The country’s capital is the entity with the largest cut of 31.4 percent. Between January and November 2021, he received 28 thousand 845 million pesos through the program, and in the same period of 2022, the figure decreased to 21 thousand 363.7 million.

Next on the list is Chihuahua, where the resources for care of the population without social security they decreased by 20.7 percent, going from one thousand 27 million pesos to about 879 million.

Other entities with cuts are Nayarit, which registered a reduction of 13.3 percent, from 131 million pesos to 122 million, as well as Tabasco, where the decrease was 10.8 percent, since it fell from 1,196 million pesos to 1,000. 151 million.

In San Luis Potosí, the program’s budget was also reduced from 996 million pesos to 981 million pesos, which represented a decrease of 8.7 percent, in real terms.

In contrast, some states received an increase of nearly 140 percent.

This is Quintana Roo, where the program increased from 163 million pesos to 421 million, which represents a real increase of 139.7 percent.

In Baja California the resources of the health strategy they increased from 50 million pesos to 120.4 million; in Colima, they rose from 48 million pesos to close to 100 million.

While in Sinaloa it went from 349 million pesos to 674.8 million.