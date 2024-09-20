This afternoon a meeting will be held between the Federal Judicial Council and the Federal Judicial Branch Workers Union to decide when the partial work stoppage will be lifted, since according to Adriana Neri, who heads the employees of the Federal Courts on Mirador Avenue, the CJF’s position is that they return to work on Monday, while the employees want to continue until October 2.

He added that the Judicial Branch is made up of various organizations, so there must be agreements approved by all three in order for them to resume work at the Federal Courts. He explained that so far the SCJN and the Federal Judicial Council have spoken out in favor of lifting the strike against the judicial reform, but this does not imply that the employees agree with the measure. He concluded that while the Judicial Council has indicated that they could return to work on the 23rd of this month, the workers maintain the position of waiting until the change of federal Government is made on the 2nd of October.

[email protected]