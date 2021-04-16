B.und-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has defended the exit restrictions provided for in the “Federal Emergency Brake”. These are not a new invention, but are already laid out as a measure in the currently applicable Infection Protection Act and have been used in several federal states for months, she said in the Bundestag on Friday.

The Chancellor referred to other states such as Portugal or Great Britain, which have implemented such measures “in some cases considerably more restrictively” than planned in Germany. “The point is to reduce the movement of visitors from one place to another in the evening – incidentally also using local public transport,” said Merkel. Exit restrictions are not a panacea, but could develop their effect in combination with other measures such as strict contact restrictions. The advantages of this measure outweigh the disadvantages.

“Shouldn’t leave doctors and nurses alone”

Merkel also warned urgently against excessive demands on the health system in the corona pandemic. “The situation is serious, and very serious,” she said in the Bundestag on Friday. “There is no getting around it: we have to slow the third wave of the pandemic and stop the rapid increase in infections,” she said. “In order to finally achieve this, we have to bundle the strengths of the federal, state and local governments better than before.”

“The intensive care physicians send one call for help after the other – who are we if we ignored these emergency calls?” Asked Merkel. “We cannot leave doctors and nurses alone. Alone they cannot win the fight against the virus in this third wave, even with the best medical art and the most self-sacrificing effort. “

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



The emergency brake is the instrument to prevent the impending overload of the health system, said Merkel. Because the virus cannot be negotiated with itself: “It only understands one language, the language of determination.”

On Friday, the Bundestag debated for the first time the draft for a nationwide “Corona emergency brake” that was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, for which Merkel also promoted. It provides stricter regulations if more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants occur in a district or a city within seven days.

From 9 p.m., exit restrictions should apply to prevent people from meeting privately indoors and infecting each other.