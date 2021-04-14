The federal emergency brake is coming. Hamburg’s economy is now trapped in permanent lockdown. The Chamber of Commerce warns of a wave of bankruptcies in retail.

Hamburg – The federal emergency brake is skeptical of the Hamburg economy. By adapting the Infection Protection Act, the Hanseatic city an enormous wave of bankruptcies and massive job cuts*, warned the chief executive of the Chamber of Commerce, Malte Heyne, in an interview with the “Hamburger Morgenpost”. Retail and catering in particular are massively affected by the lockdown extension.

The federal cabinet decided on the federal emergency brake on Tuesday and thereby standardized the corona rules in Germany. So now everywhere in the counties and urban districts, the shops have to remain closed if the incidence climbs above the 100 mark. Because of higher Corona numbers, this measure applies in Hamburg* for three weeks. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the prospects for the troubled dealers have darkened massively, which is why around a quarter of the companies are now planning to cut jobs, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.