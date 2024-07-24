Home page politics

The next federal election is scheduled to take place on September 28, 2025. (Archive image) © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

The next federal election is scheduled to take place in the autumn. The final decision will be made by the Federal President.

Berlin – The next federal election is scheduled to take place on 28 September 2025. The Federal Cabinet has decided on a corresponding recommendation, as the news agency dpa reported. The final decision is made by the Federal President, but he usually follows the recommendation of the Federal Government.

Federal election 2025: Date must be a Sunday or public holiday

Election day of the Federal election According to the Federal Election Law, the election must always be a Sunday or a public holiday. There are fixed requirements for the date. According to Article 39 Paragraph 1 of the Basic Law, the election must take place no earlier than 46 and no later than 48 months after the start of the electoral period.

There had previously been debates about the date, especially in Berlin, because the Berlin Marathon was actually supposed to take place again on September 28, 2025. However, the sporting event is now to be brought forward by a week to September 21.

Problems in many polling stations at the 2021 federal election

In 2021, the federal election, the election to the Berlin House of Representatives, the elections to the district council and the referendum on the expropriation of housing associations took place in Berlin on the day of the marathon.

The many road closures due to the marathon exacerbated the problems in many polling stations. Long queues formed. Some votes were cast after the actual end of the election at 6 p.m. In the end, the entire parliamentary election and parts of the federal election had to be repeated. (dpa/frs)