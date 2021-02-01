The Greens, the FDP and the Left consider the reform that the grand coalition has implemented to be unconstitutional. Now they are moving to Karlsruhe together.

BERLIN taz | The Greens, the FDP and the Left want to work together to prevent the Bundestag from being elected in September under the new suffrage. On Monday, the three opposition factions filed a complaint against the reform with the Federal Constitutional Court, as well as an application for an interim order.

The parliamentary directors of the Greens and FDP, Britta Haßelmann and Marco Buschmann and the left-wing law expert Friedrich Straetmanns accused the Union and SPD of the electoral reform favoring the CSU and CDU over the other parties. Buschmann criticized the law as “political self-service”, while Haßelmann complained that the Union had “secured a purely politically motivated advantage”.

Straetmanns spoke of a political sham: The public was being led to believe that the Bundestag would be downsized as a result. The law is “terribly bad” and also unconstitutional, said Haßelmann.

The grand coalition pushed through the electoral reform in October against opposition. Their aim should actually be to downsize the Bundestag, which has now grown to 709 members. However, many experts doubt that this will succeed with the new legal situation. After the reform, the September general election will remain at 299 constituencies, although reducing the number of constituencies is seen as the most effective lever to reduce the number of MPs.

Three overhang mandates without compensation

According to the new regulation, overhang mandates of a party are partially offset against their list mandates. If the standard size of the Bundestag, which amounts to 598 members, is exceeded, up to three overhang seats are not to be compensated for by compensatory seats for the other parties.

Among other things, the lawsuit addresses these three unbalanced overhang mandates. Because from this regulation, according to the left-wing politician Straetmanns, “especially the Union” will benefit. The CDU and CSU obtain the most direct mandates: The 46 CSU members in the Bundestag have all moved in via a direct mandate, the CDU obtained 185 of its 200 mandates directly.

“So the votes for the Union are worth more,” Straetmanns continued. But that violates the parties’ equal voting rights and opportunities. In addition, says Buschmann from the FDP, the law contains “extremely unclear rules”. This violated the principle of the clarity of standards.

The three parliamentary groups are represented by the Düsseldorf law professor Sophie Schönberger. The law was “contradictory and inconsistent,” said the lawyer when presenting the lawsuit. The Federal Returning Officer, who ultimately determines the distribution of mandates, therefore has “very, very large leeway” in his decision. According to Schönberger, two possible interpretations of the law have been calculated. According to one, the Union ended up holding 32 percent of the seats in the Bundestag, and the other 28 percent – with one and the same election result.

Unclear rules endanger the “pacification function”

With regard to the USA, Buschmann emphasized how important it is that clear rules apply to elections. This helps to end the necessary dispute in the election campaign after the election. On the other hand, “highly unclear rules”, as envisaged by the new electoral law, endangered the “pacifying function of the electoral law” and thus damaged liberal democracy. “In times when gasoline is in the air, you don’t play with matches,” said Buschmann’s sharp criticism of the grand coalition.

If the opposition succeeds in the Federal Constitutional Court, the old electoral law would continue to apply to this federal election. It is feared, however, that the Bundestag could grow further – from currently 709 MPs to possibly more than 800.

According to the ideas of the grand coalition, there should be a major reform – then with a reduction in the constituencies – only for the 2025 election. To this end, a reform commission is to be set up again in the coming legislative period. Scientists, members of parliament and other members of the commission should submit a proposal by 30 June 2023 at the latest.

The Greens, the FDP and the Left had presented their own draft law on electoral reform. Haßelmann, Buschmann and Straetmanns had previously worked on a compromise proposal for years in a commission chaired by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). But the CDU, and especially the CSU, steadfastly refused to agree to a reduction in the number of constituencies.

So far, changes to the electoral law had been passed with the broadest possible majority, and the grand coalition has broken with this tradition. But not everyone in the CDU agreed with the decision. Bundestag President Schäuble and six other CDU MPs abstained from the vote.