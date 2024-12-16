Merz describes Scholz as strange

Looking back at the duel between the two favorites: Friedrich Merz gratefully received Olaf Scholz’s submission. At the start, the Chancellor presented himself as a serious gentleman who was easing the debt brake and investing in the future. Opposition and CDU leader Merz, in turn, portrays Scholz as somewhat strange and even ruthless. Other European heads of state and government do not speak particularly positively about Scholz, claims Merz. And the opposition leader considers the Chancellor’s financial policy proposals to be downright dubious: Scholz wants to incur debts at the expense of the younger generation, i.e. he wants to spend money with full hands that doesn’t belong to him.

But Merz didn’t dare to leave cover too much. He doesn’t want to be the one who just announces unreasonable demands and deprivations to the Germans. No, there will be no pension cuts with the Union, says Merz. And no, the Union will not increase the retirement age from 67. However, he does not say how Merz wants to finance the loss-making pension system, and – in contrast to Scholz – he also remains vague when it comes to the issue of the debt brake. At least he is teaching the Germans that, in his view, they should work more.

So Scholz wants more state. Merz more personal responsibility. The details remain somewhat vague. And the fact remains that these two men really don’t like each other.