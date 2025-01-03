Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls for unity and confidence for 2025, despite many crises and burdens. “Strength comes from solidarity. And we are a country that sticks together,” says the SPD politician in his New Year’s speech, which will be broadcast this Tuesday.

In his recorded speech, the Chancellor first recalled the death trip in Magdeburg, which turned a happy pre-Christmas evening “into an unimaginable nightmare.” “We are stunned by this inhumane act. How can a mad assassin cause so much suffering?” A man from Saudi Arabia killed five people and injured more than 230 with a car there. Scholz thanked everyone who cared for and treated the wounded. The police and rescue workers acted very professionally on the “horrible night”, even though many themselves were in shock. Many market visitors also spontaneously helped. “That’s how we are. That’s how Germany is,” said the Chancellor. “We are not a country of opposition, nor of passing each other. But a country of togetherness.” “We can draw strength from this – especially in difficult times like these,” emphasized Scholz, with a view to the weak economic situation, high prices and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Given such concerns, it is no wonder that many are wondering what will happen next in Germany. His answer was: “Our cohesion makes us strong.”

Among other things, the Chancellor highlighted Germany’s position as the third largest economy in the world. Part of this “success story” also included many employees from other countries who pitched in. “So let’s not let ourselves be divided.” Scholz called for participation in the early elections that will take place after his traffic light coalition breaks up. “You – the citizens – determine what happens next in Germany. Social media owners don’t decide that,” he added, without naming Platform X owner Elon Musk. The US billionaire campaigned for the AfD.

In general, one can sometimes get the impression in debates: “The more extreme the opinion, the greater the attention,” said Scholz. “But whoever shouts the loudest doesn’t determine what happens next in Germany. But the very large majority of sensible and decent people.” This also applies to the federal election. The Chancellor added: “I hope that we do not allow ourselves to be incited against each other.”