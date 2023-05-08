DThe Greens are again planning their own candidacy for chancellor in the next federal election. “Of course, there is the right to go into the federal election with a candidate for chancellor,” said the co-chair of the Greens parliamentary group, Britta Haßelmann, the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” and the Bonn “General-Anzeiger” on Monday. The party had taken appropriate preparatory decisions. “We will clarify the question of the candidacy in peace.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economics Minister Robert Habeck are currently dealing with international and national crisis management. “I don’t think the two of them think about what’s going to happen in a year every morning.” If there are two or more applicants, the members of the Greens would decide on the candidacy for chancellor.

Graichen affair weighs on the Greens

In the 2021 federal election, Baerbock ran for the Greens as a candidate for chancellor. In the polls, the party was only flying high at the time, but ran into increasing problems over the course of the election campaign – among other things as a result of a debate about inaccurate information in Baerbock’s CV. In the September 2021 election, the Greens received 14.8 percent of the votes.

The Greens are currently struggling with a controversy surrounding State Secretary Patrick Graichen, who is accused of nepotism. In the Sunday trend of the opinion research institute INSA, the party came to 14 percent, as in the previous week, as reported by “Bild am Sonntag”. The Social Democrats lost one point and came to 20 percent, according to the survey, the FDP gained one point and came to nine percent.







The strongest force remains the Union with an unchanged 28 percent. The AfD remains stable at 16 percent, the left lost a point and would miss the five percent hurdle with four percent. The other parties accounted for nine percent of the votes.