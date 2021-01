I.In the spring, the Greens want to decide whether to put Robert Habeck or Annalena Baerbock in the first campaign row: The announcement of a green candidate for chancellor would then be the provisional highlight of a production that had already started in summer 2019.

Internally, however, the Greens have long since adjusted to a different scenario. The story of the green chancellery is a fairy tale that Baerbock and Habeck themselves do not believe. Then why do they promise it?