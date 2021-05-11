ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch are the top candidates of the left for the federal election in 2021. Wissler promptly calls for the expropriation of real estate companies in Germany.

Update from May 11th, 1:20 p.m.: Spectacular ideas of the left in the federal election campaign in 2021. The party chairman Janine Wissler has in an interview with the news channel Phoenix demanded a nationwide rent cap and the expropriation of large real estate groups.

The left in the federal election in 2021: Janine Wissler calls for rent caps in Germany

“We need a nationwide rent cap, that is, a rent freeze so that rents don’t go through the roof any further,” said Wissler. Housing is too important to be left to the market. Apartments “are a home for people and not a return or investment property. And that’s why we don’t want real estate groups to buy up more and more apartments, drive up prices and thus crowd out low-income tenants. “

The Left wants to “expropriate” and “socialize” large real estate groups such as Deutsche Wohnen and Co., Wissler further announced: “We need municipal housing companies in the public sector. And we need significantly more social housing ”. In the federal election, Wissler’s party won 9.2 percent of the vote, making it the fifth-largest parliamentary group in the German Bundestag. In the latest survey by RTL / ntv on the federal election in 2021, the left came up with just six percent *.

The left in the 2021 federal election: Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch are the top candidates

Update from May 10, 12.20 p.m .: Die Linke is going to the Bundestag election on September 26th with the top duo Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch. This was announced by Wissler’s co-chair Susanne Hennig-Wellsow on Monday in Berlin. There is a huge task ahead of the top candidates, because the left is currently only between six and eight percent in surveys. In the 2017 federal election, she received 9.2 percent of the vote.

Wissler and Bartsch come from different camps within the left. While Bartsch, who is one of the reformers, is open to a green-red-red alliance after the election, Wissler, who is more on the left, has so far been much more cautious about this. The sticking point could be foreign policy.

First report from May 10th: Berlin – Die Linke * determines its top candidates for the upcoming federal election * this Monday. The chairmen Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Janine Wissler * submit their personnel proposal to the party executive. The decision is to be announced at 12 noon. The top candidates then want to comment on their plans.

The left in the 2021 federal election: Wissler and Bartsch are the favorites

According to information from the dpa, Janine Wissler and co-parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch are favorites. Statements by Hennig-Wellsow support this. “Basically, there are a few things that speak for Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch,” she said on Monday morning on the rbb’s Inforadio. Both stand differently in life and have different political experiences, “in the Hessian state parliament, in the Bundestag, East, West.” With this, Bartsch and Wissler also represent society with its multiple needs. Henning-Wellsow did not want to confirm the personnel.

Bartsch was already the top candidate in the 2017 federal election, together with his then co-parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht *. The left won 9.2 percent of the vote in the last election. It is currently between six and eight percent in the polls.

The left in the federal election in 2021: Favorites come from different camps

Janine Wissler, born in Langen in 1981, has been the parliamentary group leader of the Left in the Hessian state parliament since 2009. In 2014 she was elected deputy chairman of the federal party and chairwoman at the end of February 2021. Wissler comes from the left wing of the party. In principle, Wissler does not rule out participation of the left in a red-red-green coalition *, but is skeptical of it.

Dietmar Bartsch, born in Stralsund in 1958, has been chairman of the Left in the Bundestag since 2015, initially together with Sahra Wagenknecht, and since 2019 alongside Amira Mohamed Ali. Bartsch, who belongs to the left reformer camp, can imagine a red-red-green government coalition at the federal level. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.