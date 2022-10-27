The Federal Agency for Early Education launched the Emirati Nationals Employment Initiative with the aim of attracting more national talents to work in the early education sector and contribute to its development.

Citizens from different emirates of the country wishing to join the early education sector can apply, regardless of their academic or professional background. Candidates who meet the requirements to apply will receive the necessary professional training before obtaining employment opportunities as teachers and teacher assistants / class.

The successful candidates will hold teaching positions in various subjects, including arts and culture, from kindergarten to fourth grade in government schools in the country.

Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, President of the Federal Agency for Early Education and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, said: “Emirati cadres represent one of the most important enablers of the early education sector’s sustainability and success. And train national cadres to enable them to fulfill their academic role in educating students in this foundational stage, and at the same time contribute to the consolidation of identity, culture and national values ​​in them.”

Her Excellency added, “We encourage Emirati citizens to explore professional opportunities in the education sector, and play the most important role in influencing the lives of students in the long term, and putting them on the right path to growth and prosperity academically, psychologically and socially.”

For her part, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, confirmed that this initiative embodies the UAE’s interest in investing in national cadres and energies and providing the appropriate environment to encourage innovation and creativity in various vital sectors.

She indicated that the initiative provides a new and pioneering generation of Emirati cadres in the educational sector at an important stage such as the early education stage, which is the foundational stage for the personality and identity of our children.

Her Excellency pointed out the integration of the objectives of this initiative with the joint national efforts between the education and culture systems, which aim to enhance the volume of national cultural content presented to students in modern and innovative ways, through curricula, methods and means of teaching and various activities, explaining that culture and national value constitute the identity that we are proud of in front of the world. Therefore, it must be inculcated in future generations through the active contribution of Emirati parents and teachers, which is what the outputs of this initiative contribute directly to.

The candidates undergo a two-day initial evaluation process, during which they are divided into teams of five candidates, and they cooperate among themselves to complete a case study or develop a solution to a professional challenge and present it to the jury.

Candidates will be evaluated based on their understanding of the challenge, their communication and research skills, the quality of their presentation, the sequence of their ideas, and their ability to provide solutions and answer questions from the jury. .

Candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree undergo a nine-month training, the first six months of which are spent in practical training in the classroom, where they conduct many research and field studies, followed by three months of work under the supervision of trainers to assess their ability to apply the skills they acquired during the training phase.

As for the candidates who hold a secondary certificate, they undergo training for a period of six months, of which they spend the first three months in practical training in classes, followed by three months of practical application under the supervision of class teachers.

At the end of the training program, participants obtain a diploma and join the early education sector as teachers and teacher/class assistants in government schools in the UAE according to their academic certificates.