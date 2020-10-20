In Munich they know how to best use the keyboard of the large federal-state organ, also known as federalism. So you shouldn’t think that Markus Söder has fallen away from faith when he suddenly oracles that federalism has “reached its limits”.

Because behind the bulky term is not only what the states are doing, whether in the Federal Council or in the Prime Minister’s Conference or all for themselves. The federal government – here meant as the federal government-Bundestag duo – is already a player. And not the least, but the most powerful. If Söder brings that into play, then there are reasons.

Two roles

The Bavarian Prime Minister always plays two roles in the federal-state game. That was the case long before Söder. Because he is usually the head of the CSU, which is also a federal party. In this way, he can control both levels – in the circle of the federal states as a representative of a very influential state, in the federal government as the head of a preferably ruling party.

If Söder is now playing with the possibility of the federal government to issue instructions to the states about a regulation without the consent of the Federal Council, then this federal imposition (after all, it is about a considerable restriction of state autonomy) is acceptable to him because it benefits him. In both roles.

Rigorous against the virus

Söder takes a rather rigorous stance in the fight against corona and knows the Chancellor behind her. The two current leaders want to position the CDU and CSU as advocates of the hard and clear line. In the eyes of many citizens, the Union is unanimous, ignoring the details.

And that is more and more important this winter: A uniform appearance of the parties in the election campaign for the Bundestag election in just under a year is a requirement of common sense from the point of view of party politicians. Everyone else, right or not, should struggle with it. Seen in this way, Armin Laschet is unlucky with his deliberate, differentiated and perhaps smarter assessment.

The Bundestag is also part of the game

That is why the Bundestag is now being recalled as an actor. He passed in March with a kind of authorization act in favor of the federal and state governments. What he should do now is a mystery.

Because apart from the extension of the authorization and possibly specific resolutions on certain measures, which then only underline what the Federal Government and Prime Minister are doing anyway, he actually has little left. Obtaining the authorization to issue instructions in the Infection Protection Act is again a matter for the federal government.

Profiling is required

So it’s about debates that serve to profile parties. It is obvious that the FDP is also raising its finger: In the game between the federal states and the federal states, as a party with only three government participations and above all without its own prime minister, it has little or nothing to report. Your bosses have already started the fight against the black Goliath, who is very grateful for it – see Söder’s reply to Christian Lindner.

In addition, all other parties in the Bundestag have to play along. Which will not least be a problem for the SPD. In the federal states she represents the whole spectrum from hardliner (Manuela Schwesig in Schwerin) to liberal (Malu Dreyer in Manz) to helpless (Michael Müller in Berlin). Let’s see what the chancellor candidate in the Bundestag makes of it.

Bavaria is not an easy country

And what does that bring the state politician Söder? Well, Bavaria is not an easy territory in terms of epidemic politics. The country is big and diverse. Charles de Gaulle once said of France: “How do you want to rule a people who own 246 types of cheese?” Bavaria has fewer of them, but significantly more local breweries. The metropolitan region of Munich has, in addition to very rural areas, corners with a lot of tourism (also in winter) and corners without too much tourism. It borders on Austria. The infection rate is wide.

The Bavarian State Chancellery is quite inclined to play the uniformity card. Hard measures are easier to implement nationwide if they apply nationwide. The federal government should therefore specify what serves Bavaria. So it happens that one Söder wants to be instructed by the other Söder, so to speak.