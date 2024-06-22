Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 13:23

This Saturday (22) the Health Department of the Federal District offers immunization to different groups and age groups at 48 vaccination points. The folder highlights actions at events such as GDF Mais Perto do Cidadão, in Sobradinho II, and in places of high circulation, such as the administration of São Sebastião and the Shopping Popular de Ceilândia.

For residents of Sobradinho II, the action offers vaccination against covid-19 and influenza, in addition to other diseases. In the São Sebastião administration, doses against influenza will be offered to babies over 6 months, children, adolescents, adults and the elderly, as well as other doses scheduled in the calendar.

Among the vaccination points in high-traffic locations are Atacadão Dia-a-Dia on BR-070, Shopping Popular de Ceilândia and Fort Atacadista, in Sol Nascente. In all locations, immunization will be available until 5 pm. The complete list, with addresses and times of vaccination points, is available on the secretariat’s website.

Necessary documents

The ministry’s guidance is that people attend immunization points with their identity document, CPF and, if possible, their vaccination booklet. Health professionals will analyze the patient’s history and update the necessary vaccination schedules. “Two doses can be applied on the same occasion, if necessary”, highlighted the secretariat.