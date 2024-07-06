Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 14:20

Federal judge Antonio Macedo da Silva, head of the 10th Federal District Court, ordered the filing of a case regarding alleged offense to the dignity of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who had filed a criminal complaint against influencer Felipe Neto.

The investigation into the alleged crime of slander took place after President Lira was called “excrement” during a symposium at the Legislative House in April. Felipe Neto had criticized the president of the Chamber of Deputies during discussions about the delay in the processing of bill No. 2,630 of 2020, known as the fake news bill.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) had already filed a request for the case to be archived, arguing that “the harsh words directed at the Deputy, although they constitute morally reprehensible conduct, are an act of mere impulse, an outburst by the person under investigation, and there is no real desire to injure or sufficient harm”.

After the MPF’s statement, Lira filed an appeal against the investigation’s dismissal, claiming that the alleged insult was intended to promote engagement and profit on the YouTuber’s social media.

The decision of the 10th District Court of the Federal District was handed down this Friday, the 5th. The ruling points out that, in similar cases, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office also expressed its support for the archiving of the investigations.

“The comment was unfortunate and in extremely bad taste, however, it should not be considered a criminal act, depending on the factual context in which it was inserted, and it is foreseeable that there would be the manifestation of thoughts, opinions and ideas of a positive or negative nature, a situation to be expected when it involves a public figure”, quotes the judge.