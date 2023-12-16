Alexandre Leite (União-SP) was in the Interlagos region when 2 suspects announced the robbery with gunfire this Saturday (Dec 16)

The federal deputy Alexandre Leite (União Brasil-SP) responded with gunfire to an attempted robbery and killed one of the suspects this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023). The congressman was with his wife when he was approached by 2 men on a motorcycle, who shot at the congressman's car in the Avenida Interlagos region, in the south zone of São Paulo (SP). The congressman's car was hit by 2 shots.

The man driving the motorcycle was shot by Alexandre Leite and succumbed to his injuries. According to the SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat), during the exchange of gunfire, the 2nd suspect tried to steal another motorcycle. Unsuccessful, he fled on foot and has not yet been found by authorities. The case is being investigated by the Civil Police.

Defender of carrying weaponsAlexandre Leite, 34 years old, was the rapporteur of the bill 3723, from 2019, which facilitates access to weapons. He is in his 3rd term in the Chamber of Deputies. The congressman is the son of the councilman Milton Leite (União Brasil-SP), president of the São Paulo City Council.

O Power360 contacted the congressman's office, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.