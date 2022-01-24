Sinaloa.- Whoever falls, whoever he is will be punished who is responsible for the expansion of a gastronomic business in Mazatlan that is out of the law, pointed out the federal deputy, Juan Torres Navarro.

The legislator recalled that since last January 4 there has been a complaint for the work currently being carried out in the establishment located by Paseo Claussen, in Playa Norte.

Currently, he commented that he is awaiting the ruling of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.

“I hope for a positive result because what happened is a clear violation of the law and no one can be on top of it, not even us as officials.”

Torres Navarro clarified that the intention of his complaint is not to reverse what has happened with the aforementioned work, but to punish both businessmen and officials who granted the permit.

He said that according to the General Law of Responsibilities of Public Servants, both businessmen and officials can be sanctioned.

He recognized that the country has always had impunity and violation of the law, without anyone doing anything about it.

Now, he assured that as a federal deputy, he will ensure that anyone who breaks the law is punished, regardless of whether it is an official or a businessman.