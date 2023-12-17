Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 20:09

Federal deputy Alexandre Leite (União Brasil-SP) responded to an attempted robbery on Saturday and shot one of the suspects dead. The parliamentarian reported that he was driving with his wife on Avenida Interlagos, in São Paulo, when he noticed two men approaching on a motorcycle.

When the motorcycle came alongside the vehicle, the pillion driver disembarked, and the deputy drew his firearm. Upon noticing that the parliamentarian was armed, the man “fired two shots and ran away”, notes the Police Report registered by Leite.

The deputy, who is the son of the president of the São Paulo City Council, Milton Leite (União Brasil), retaliated and shot three times. The motorcycle driver was hit and died at the scene. The case is investigated by the 80th Police District, in Vila Joaniza.