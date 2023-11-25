Group is coordinated by the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes

Representatives from the 1st level of the federal government returned this Saturday (25.Nov.2023) to Santa Catarina, where they visited locations affected by the heavy rains of the last 2 months. According to the state government, since the beginning of October, 180 cities in Santa Catarina have declared a situation of emergency or public calamity due to the consequences of weather phenomena.

Coordinated by the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, the federal delegation is also attended by the National Secretary of Protection and Civil Defense, Wolnei Wolff.

Watch:

Minister Waldez Góes, from @midregionalis in Santa Catarina as part of the Federal Government’s task force to monitor assistance actions for the population affected by heavy rains in the state. pic.twitter.com/XNc0YbB6Ca — Government of Brazil (@govbr) November 25, 2023

Shortly before the delegation arrived in Navegantes, on the north coast of Santa Catarina, the minister released a video on social media in which he stated that the trip to the state was “recommended” by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and aims to reinforce the humanitarian aid and infrastructure reconstruction actions that the federal and state governments have been implementing jointly.

In addition to Navegantes, the federal delegation was also in Trombudo Central, in the Alto Vale do Itajaí, one of the regions most punished by the consequences of recent climate phenomena. At the 2nd stop, federal representatives met with the governor Jorginho Mello (PL).

This is the 2nd time since the beginning of October that Góes has visited Santa Catarina in the company of members of the federal government. On October 11, Góes and members of the federal task force visited some of the cities hit by heavy rains at the beginning of last month. On the occasion, Góes announced the transfer of more than R$1.2 million to the Santa Catarina government, among other measures.

Congressmen call for haste

Last Tuesday (Nov 21), Góes met, in Brasília, with deputies and senators who are part of the Santa Catarina Parliamentary Forum and who, in addition to guidance, asked the federal government to hurry in recognizing emergency situations and releasing of federal resources for prevention and assistance actions for the population affected by the consequences of climate phenomena.

At the beginning of this week, the Santa Catarina government counted 5,858 homeless people, that is, people who, with nowhere else to go, had to seek public shelter or an assistance institution.

“It is necessary to make it clear that speed also depends a lot on the municipalities [prefeituras]as there is no way for us to release resources or declare an emergency situation or state of public calamity without each city hall or state government following all the necessary procedures”added the minister.

With information from Brazil Agency.