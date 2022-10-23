Federal delegates will demand “a severe punishment” to the former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), said the ADPF (National Association of Federal Police Delegates) in a repudiation note – read the full text below. THE Fenadepol (National Federation of Federal Police Delegates) also said to expect “exemplary punishment”.

The entities condemned Jefferson’s attack on federal police this Sunday (23.Oct.2022), who were serving a warrant for the arrest of the former deputy. He reacted by shooting at the police. Two were injured, according to the Federal Police.

“Any type of violence against federal police is totally unacceptable, especially in compliance with the legal duty established by the Federal Constitution.”, said the ADPF. The association classified the incident as a “absurd attack”.

Read the full ADPF note:

“NOTE OF REPUDIATION

“The Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF) strongly repudiates the attack suffered by federal police officers during the execution of an arrest warrant, this Sunday (10/23), at the house of former deputy Roberto Jefferson, in the municipality of Levy Gasparian, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Any type of violence against federal police officers is totally unacceptable, especially in fulfilling the legal duty established by the Federal Constitution.

“ADPF appreciates the speedy recovery of the federal police victims of this absurd attack. The Federal Delegates will monitor the unfolding of the facts and will demand a rigorous punishment to the person responsible for the aggressions.

“Brasilia, October 23, 2022

National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF)”

for the president of FenadepolTania Prado, “the facts that occurred today are very serious, it is an attempted qualified homicide committed against federal police officers, an affront to the constituted State, and deserves exemplary punishment to its author”.

The arrest warrant against the former deputy came at the request of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

On October 21, the PTB recorded a video calling STF Minister Cármen Lúcia “Blair Witch”, a reference to the movie of the same name released in 1999, and “Carmen Lucifer”. He criticized the minister for an alleged “censorship of Jovem Pan”.

Jefferson, however, made an incorrect reference. The episode that the former deputy reports, in which the minister says she is “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE, with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Read more in this report.

Jefferson has been under house arrest since January 2022. He was arrested on August 13, 2021 by order of Moraes after making attacks on ministers of the Court.