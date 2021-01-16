Sentenced to death, Dustin Higgs will be executed on Saturday January 16. Federal execution in addition to the 12 others identified since July 2020 in the United States. Previously, the last federal execution (ordered by the government) dated back to… 2003. “Over the past six months, Donald Trump has very clearly used the death penalty in an electoral manner, to give a sign of strength”, analysis Raphaël Chenuil-Hazan, general manager of the association Together against the death penalty (ECPM), on the Franceinfo 23h set on Friday January 15. Before adding, with a form of hope: “Joe Biden has the means to put an end to this.”

The future American president – who will take back the reins of power on January 20 – has indeed promised “to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level”. But from there to imagining an abolition of the death penalty on the whole of the territory, the road still seems long. “State by State, things are moving, however notes Raphaël Chenuil-Hazan. Both Georgia and Texas, once thought to be completely closed to change, have evolved politically. And I think that will lead them, little by little, to reconsider their position on the death penalty. “

