The two did a great job: Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin quickly advocated the development and approval of a corona vaccine. For this they receive the Great Cross of Merit with a star.

Update from March 19, 11:58 a.m.: Özlem Türeci took the opportunity to thank the Federal President and the Chancellor for the award. At the same time, the researcher would like to thank everyone involved in vaccine development. It took eleven months to develop a vaccine that would otherwise take years. “The task is only solved when everyone is protected,” says Özlem Türeci. Ugur Sahin joins in with his words of thanks.

Biontech founder: “We went two thirds of the way”

“We went two-thirds of the way. The next six months will demand a lot from us, ”says Biontech founder Ugur Sahin. “Together with other vaccine developers, we will do everything we can to ensure that everyone can get a vaccine by the end of summer.”

There had to be more pragmatism in the distribution of the vaccine. That doesn’t always mean perfection. It is important not to waste a vaccine dose. Ugur Sahin also made an urgent appeal to the population. Ask the people themselves to do everything they can to get through the third wave well.

Update from March 19, 11:40 a.m.: “They worked day and night when many were still hugging each other,” said Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the award of the Federal Cross of Merit to the Biontech founders Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin in Berlin.

“A similar existential feat has never been honored in this castle,” says the Federal President. Many would have tried to take their vaccine and the development for themselves. “But a vaccine has no nationality – it is neither German nor Turkish, nor is it American,” he says. At the same time, fair worldwide distribution of the new active ingredients is necessary.

“Because now only one thing helps: vaccinate more and faster – with all the means we have,” emphasized the President. This must be done “with courage, with wisdom, with a good deal more pragmatism”.

Update from March 19, 11:37 a.m.: Vaccination is one of the keys in the fight against the corona pandemic. The Biontech founders Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin recognized this particularly quickly. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praises Türeci and Sahin as visionary entrepreneurs and scientists who have succeeded in doing “the decisive thing” at the right moment. Even Chancellor Angela Merkel will not miss the celebrations.

Federal Cross of Merit for Biontech founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin – Chancellor Merkel also speaks

First report from March 19, 2021

Berlin – The two researchers were still unknown a year ago. Like the Sars-CoV-2 * coronavirus. The name Biontech and the doctors behind it Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin * are now well known to everyone.

Federal Cross of Merit for the founder of Biontech

The researcher couple was one of the first to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. Corona vaccine BNT162b2 was considered one of the most hopeful candidates from the beginning of the corona pandemic. It is now clear that the Biontech vaccine works against the original wild type and apparently also against the British and South African variants.

The Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier awards the scientists and entrepreneurs Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin the Great Cross of Merit with Star of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will also take part in the celebrations at Bellevue Palace. The award ceremony will be broadcast live from 11.30 a.m.

The outstanding research couple and the founders of the company Biontech were awarded the Federal Cross of Merit for the following reason: “Thanks to their globally recognized competence in the field of mRNA technologies and their tireless commitment, they succeeded in developing and approving a vaccine against Covid-19 within a very short time. In doing so, you made a decisive contribution to containing the corona pandemic. “

Federal Cross of Merit for Biontech founders Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin. © Odd Andersen / afp

The Federal Cross of Merit is not the Federal Cross of Merit – The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany is also called the Federal Cross of Merit. The Federal President awards the Order of Merit. “The award of deserving personalities has always been one of the tasks of the head of state,” says the Federal President’s website. The Federal President awards the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Silver Laurel Leaf and other decorations.

The Order of Merit is awarded in eight different levels. The first award is generally the Medal of Merit or the Cross of Merit on Ribbon. Further versions are the 1st Class Cross of Merit, the Great Cross of Merit, the Great Cross of Merit with Star, the Great Cross of Merit with Star and Shoulder Ribbon, the Grand Cross and the special level of the Grand Cross.

The Great Cross of Merit with a Star

"The Great Cross of Merit with a star corresponds to the Great Cross of Merit. The star belonging to this award consists of four golden bundles of rays, on the center of which a 45 mm order symbol is placed. The star has a diameter of 80 mm. There is a women's and a men's version for the award."