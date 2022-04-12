The Federal Court of Rio, in response to a request from the Regional Council and Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj), determined today (11) that the former military policeman, youtuber and councilor Gabriel Monteiro carry out inspections in health units unarmed and accompanied by only one advisor, under penalty of a fine of R$ 50 thousand for each event. The decision is by the head judge of the 6th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Barbi Gonçalves, who partially attended to the provisional protection of Cremerj.

In the decision, the judge wrote that the defendant refrain from disclosing any video made in the health units that shows, without the respective authorization, the image and voice of third parties on their social networks or any other means that makes the content public. In addition, the images and voices must be de-characterized, “through which the images and voices lose the possibility of association, directly or indirectly, with an individual, under penalty of a fine of R$ 50 thousand, per video released, and R $50, per view.”

The judge also determined that the councilor present, within five days, the written and express consent of the doctors who had their image and voice exposed in the videos that generated the Cremerj action. Gabriel Monteiro must deliver to the Court a copy of the express authorization of the doctors involved indicating which video it refers to.

If there is no manifestation by the councilor within the period of five days, the judge ordered the “immediate removal of the related videos, containing the unauthorized image of the doctors in the health units where the defendant was present”. Gabriel Monteiro must also present, within 48 hours, all the original recordings made in the Health Units, in their entirety and without any edits, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand.

“The free exercise of the mandate does not give the councilor the right to employ an artificial expedient aimed at violating the fundamental rights of others or altering the truth of the information, in order to disqualify or impute a dishonorable fact to the reputation of third parties”, wrote the judge.

Cremerj’s president, Clovis Munhoz, said that, as a supervisory body, the entity knows that inspections are necessary and all of them follow rites that must be fulfilled. “In the videos released, doctors and other employees are exposed, without any right of defense, in biased editions. Professionals do not have their identities preserved, impacting not only their careers but also their personal lives, which is why the result of this action is so important and shows us that we are on the right path”, he evaluated.

