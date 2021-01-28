Do countries have to reimburse excessive rents if the rent brake was implemented incorrectly? No, decided the BGH in a landmark judgment.

KARLSRUHE taz | The federal states are not liable if the rental price brake was regionally ineffective due to government errors. Affected tenants can therefore not demand a refund of the excessive rent from the federal states. This has now been decided by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in a landmark judgment.

The rent brake was introduced in March 2015 by the grand coalition at the federal level. It is intended to curb the increase in rents for new rentals. The state governments can therefore define “areas with tight housing markets”. In these areas, the rent at the beginning of a new tenancy may exceed the local comparative rent by a maximum of ten percent. Exceptions apply to new buildings, among other things.

In many federal states, however, there were problems with the implementation of the rent brake. Contrary to the legal requirements, the state ordinances that defined the areas with a tight housing market were published without justification. These ordinances were then classified by the courts as unlawful and therefore inapplicable.

Sometimes the governments just wanted to save money. They hired commercial firms to provide appraisals on the housing markets, but then only bought licenses for internal use. Affected landlords could not understand the criteria according to which the housing markets had been examined.

A couple from Frankfurt complained

In the meantime, many of the federal states concerned have passed new ordinances and published their reasons. This means that the rent brake now applies, at least in most metropolitan areas. But who is liable in the meantime? Hundreds of thousands of tenants were temporarily unable to invoke the rent brake and therefore had to pay excessively high rents in some cases.

A couple from Frankfurt sued the state of Hesse and demanded that the state replace 221.43 euros of excessive rent per month. The legal service provider Conny (formerly littleermiete.de) drove the proceedings through the courts in order to reach a fundamental judgment.

But as in the previous instances, Conny was also unsuccessful at the BGH. The presiding judge, Ulrich Herrmann, stated that state liability for the incorrect ordinances was not possible. The official liability rules presuppose that a public official has violated an official duty which he has “towards a third party”. This means individuals or a manageable group of people.

“Laws and ordinances serve the general public”, emphasized the BGH judges, “and not specific persons”. Therefore, according to the BGH, official liability for incorrect laws and ordinances is excluded. Only the legislature could change this, not the courts. No legal remedies are possible against the BGH judgment.