The Federal Court holds an auction this Wednesday (16) with properties in several regions of the state of São Paulo with up to 50% discount. Registration for bids can be done here until 11 am.

The properties come from several lawsuits such as: criminal, tax, civil, councils and the Housing Financial System (SFH). Any natural or legal person can participate in the auction.

+How a war between Russia and Ukraine could affect your investments

Approximately 40 properties will be sold in various regions of São Paulo, such as Campo Limpo Paulista, Guarulhos, Jundiaí, Santa Rosa de Viterbo, Santo André, Valinhos, São Carlos, Dourado, Tambaú, São José do Rio Preto, Santa Rita de Passa Quatro, Tambaú, in addition to the capital, and will have apartments, land, houses, residential and commercial properties, available for purchase.

Some of the highlights are: a plot of land in the city of Campo Limpo Paulista, with 29,800 m² with a minimum bid of R$5,334,200.00 and a property in the city of Santo André, with a total area of ​​107 m², valued at R$334,000.00 with the initial value of the bid at R$167,000.00.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat