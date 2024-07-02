ORA federal court on Monday blocked the suspension of the administration of the president of the United Statess, Joe Biden, on new licenses for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

Judge James Cain, appointed by former President Donald Trump in Louisiana, USA, approved the request of 16 Republican-led states to lift the suspension, while the litigation against him is being resolved.

“The Court will grant the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction and will order that the ban be lifted in its entirety “LNG Export Regulations, effective immediately,” Cain wrote in a document obtained by national media outlets such as The Hill and The Washington Post.

In January, the president’s administration announced a temporary suspension of LNG exports to countries with which it does not have free trade agreements in an effort to boost Biden’s climate agenda, which is committed to reducing fossil fuel emissions.

Presidential administration announced temporary suspension of LNG exports Photo:Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Share

Specifically, the Department of Energy then said that wanted to assess whether the current export rate of liquefied gas benefited or harmed the country’s public interest. and contributed negatively to pollution.

In his ruling on Monday, the judge indicated that the export ban “will cause and is causing irreparable damage” to the plaintiff states, who had presented evidence of damages, including loss of revenue.

However, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in January that The suspension would not impact already authorized liquefied gas exports and that his department reserved the option to make exceptions to safeguard U.S. national security and protect relations with its allies.

EFE