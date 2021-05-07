After the approval in the Bundestag, the Bundesrat also gave the green light: Those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered will soon be given more freedom.

It is decided: Fully vaccinated and convalescent people receive relief from certain corona measures nationwide*. After a majority of the Bundestag voted in favor of the Federal Cabinet’s proposal on Thursday (May 6), the state parliament also gave its approval on Friday.

As early as this Sunday (May 9th), the new ordinance could come into force, which provides for a uniform nationwide procedure to enable more freedoms for immunized people.