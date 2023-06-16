Home page politics

Members of the federal states during the session of the Bundesrat in Berlin. © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

From July there will be more money in the accounts of pensioners in Germany. The pension value east is adjusted to the west.

Berlin – The planned pension increase on July 1 can come. The Federal Council approved the annual adjustment already decided by the cabinet. For the approximately 21 million pensioners, there is a significant increase for the second year in a row.

In the west, the payments will increase by 4.39 percent and in the east by 5.86 percent. The figures have been known since March. In addition, almost 33 years after German reunification, the pension value in East and West will be adjusted, one year earlier than planned.

As a result of the increase, a monthly pension of 1000 euros, which is based only on western contributions, increases by around 44 euros, and an equally high pension with eastern contributions by almost 60 euros. The fact that pensions in the east are rising more than in the west is due to the so-called adjustment staircase: by 2024, the pension value in the east should be adjusted to that in the west, and this will already be achieved this year.

The president of the German pension insurance, Gundula Roßbach, said that the increase in pensions would significantly reduce the high price increase for the 21 million pensioners. “Looking back, there has been a significant increase in pensions for pensioners since 2010. From 2010 to 2022, pensions increased by over 32 percent in the West and by over 47 percent in the East. The increase was thus significantly higher than the development of inflation in this period.” dpa