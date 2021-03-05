I.In the long debate about data protection and digital progress in authorities, there is an important breakthrough: After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat has now also approved the so-called Register Modernization Act. This should allow an orderly electronic data exchange between offices. It is a central prerequisite for digitally organizing citizen-related administrative services from parental allowance to building applications and thus simplifying them for citizens and the state.

The approval of the Federal Council on Friday was considered questionable for a long time because the Greens and FDP had positioned themselves very critically on the project due to data protection concerns. Without the consent of the countries in which they co-govern, there would be no majority in favor. The federal government has done something to accommodate the critics at the finish line: In a protocol declaration, it has promised the federal states to additionally strengthen data protection in the course of implementation.

Tax ID should now be deposited with all authorities

The core of the reform is an expanded use of the tax identification number, with which all citizens are registered in the tax office: It is now to be added to the existing master data (name, date of birth, place of residence) at all important authorities, so that a clear allocation for a digital data transfer via Successful across office boundaries.

If data from several authorities are required for an administrative service – such as the approval of parental allowance – this would then be done automatically. Instead of having parents submit birth certificates, proof of income and other supporting documents, the applicant can simply ask for them directly if they wish – for example from tax offices, registration offices and social security funds.

The federal and state governments had already formally committed to offering citizens all important administrative services digitally from 2023. But only the new law allows them to set up the digital “back office” for this. Data protection activists, however, are primarily against the tax ID as a uniform identification feature. They fear that the state could create digital personality profiles of every citizen at the push of a button and abuse them.

The law takes several precautions against this: The data transfer should run under the control of so-called intermediaries – they only allow queries from one office to another if the query is covered by a legal authorization. In addition, a new “data protection cockpit” is to log everything and make it transparent for citizens: You can use it to check online at any time who has sent which of your data back and forth – which has so far mostly remained hidden.

A uniform ID is only being planned for companies

Johannes Ludewig, Chairman of the Federal Government’s Regulatory Control Council, was very pleased with the Federal Council’s vote. He was “glad that the insight has prevailed that the law creates an appropriate balance when all interests are weighed up,” said Ludewig, who with his bureaucracy watchdog has long been campaigning for the digitization of public administration.

In other respects, however, the new law is only a beginning: it initially only affects administrative services for citizens. For companies, a uniform identification number for all official matters is only in the planning stage – it would be of particular use now: The chaos surrounding corona aid for companies would probably not have happened if the offices could collect all the necessary data from taxable sales to the social security contributions paid Call up the push of a button.

The federal government is currently working on a draft of an “economic number” – whether it will work out by the federal election is an open question. Proponents, however, hope that the current breakthrough will also act as a door opener for this project. “Politicians must now quickly submit the long-planned draft law for the economy in order to introduce a uniform economic number for companies and a company base register,” warned Ludewig.