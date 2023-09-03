Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Councils at the Citizens and Society Affairs Office in the Presidential Court, the Ministry of State for Federal Council Affairs – as part of its initiative “Neighborhood Councils” in its sixth session – organized a lecture entitled “Federal National Council Elections 2023”, as part of its continuous efforts in the field of spreading the culture of political participation and promoting Awareness of the importance of the Federal National Council elections 2023.

The axes of the lecture, which was held in Mufleh Ayed Al-Ahbabi’s council in Al-Ain, and presented by Dr. Ahmed Al-Mansoori (a specialist in law and international relations) focused on explaining the role of the Empowerment Program in creating the necessary conditions for preparing a more participating and contributing citizen, in addition to highlighting the most important features of the Federal National Council elections. 2023, especially the hybrid voting system. The lecture also highlighted the importance of positive participation, and introducing the rights and duties of voters and candidates.

Dr. Al-Mansoori said: “The process of empowerment in the Emirates is achieved through a set of mechanisms that are commensurate with the specificities and needs of the UAE society, by activating the role of the Federal National Council and enabling it to be a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the government, and for it to be a council that is more capable, effective and more closely related to the issues of the nation.” the concerns of citizens, and through which the values ​​of true participation and the Shura approach are entrenched. He added, “Based on this forward-looking vision of the Empowerment Program, the process of empowering the Federal National Council was implemented through a gradual and regular path through a process that culminated in more participation and interaction from the people of the country, which began with the election of half of the members of the Federal National Council in 2006 through electoral colleges.” It is formed in each emirate, which was followed by the previous four electoral cycles, of which we are reaching the fifth session this year. Al-Mansoori stated that the Federal National Council elections witnessed many achievements and achieved many successes during its course. Whether from inside or outside the country, through digital applications approved by the National Elections Commission, in addition to the electronic voting system in polling centers.

vote

Dr. Al Mansouri confirmed that the hybrid voting system constitutes a major achievement for the electoral process, as it is the latest and most efficient, as it provides the highest levels of accuracy and transparency in the election process, in addition to its great role in facilitating, accelerating and simplifying the procedures of the electoral process in all its stages, including the electoral process. Electronic counting and counting of the votes that have been cast.

Dr. Al-Mansoori also highlighted the importance of participating in the electoral process, whether as candidates or voters, stressing that it is a patriotic duty, calling on members of the electoral bodies to actively participate in choosing their representatives in the Federal National Council. He said: “Participation in the electoral process reflects the extent of belonging to the homeland and loyalty to the leadership. It also benefits the community as a whole, as it will lead to the election of the most qualified and able to represent the people of the Emirates and express their aspirations and transfer their issues to the government to find appropriate solutions for them, in a way that enhances the process of development and prosperity in the UAE and enables the citizen to continue giving and reach the best positions in the world In all fields”.

It is noteworthy that the “Neighborhood Councils” initiative, in its sixth edition, is based on hosting a group of experts and specialists to give various awareness lectures in various parts of the country, dealing with various topics, with the aim of spreading the culture of political participation and enhancing political awareness among all segments of society.