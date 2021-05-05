D.he Federal Constitutional Court has de facto approved the nightly exit restrictions. After weighing up the consequences, the Karlsruhe judges rejected the urgent motions against the restrictions applicable between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Although the measure intervenes “deeply in living conditions”, the Constitutional Court believes that the disadvantages would outweigh the disadvantages if this “nationwide measure to combat infection” were temporarily suspended. If the exit restriction “as an instrument to safeguard and control the currently urgently required contact restrictions” were not available until a decision was made on the main issue, there would be considerable risk of infection, according to the decision.

More than 200 constitutional complaints against the so-called federal emergency brake had been received in Karlsruhe. Numerous members of the FDP and AfD were among the plaintiffs. Almost two weeks ago, the amendment to the Federal Infection Protection came into force, which contains uniform measures against the corona pandemic throughout Germany. If there is an incidence of more than 100 newly infected people per 100,000 inhabitants, the night curfew automatically applies in a district. The plaintiffs argued that solitary walks were not dangerous and that the measures were therefore disproportionate.

The First Senate sees it differently. He considers the purpose of the exit restriction to be legitimate: it serves the constitutional obligation to protect life and health, as well as the functionality of the health system as an extremely important common good and at the same time ensure the best possible health care. The Karlsruhe judges further stated that it was not clearly and unequivocally obvious that the measures were obviously disproportionate. That is the benchmark in the urgent constitutional procedure.

The restriction of the stay in public space is a means to limit the private meetings that take place in the evening hours in the private space, it says in the decision, which was published on Wednesday evening. The effect expected by the legislature that the extension of private gatherings is reduced by the exit restriction is in any case not obviously implausible. Other ways to prevent private gatherings encroached even more on fundamental rights.

Although the effect of the exit restrictions is “scientifically controversial”, the legislature is entitled to scope for assessment. There is also such leeway in assessing necessity. According to the Karlsruhe judges, other means that would ensure effective control of existing contact restrictions and a reduction in the infection rate just as effectively, but which interfere less strongly with fundamental rights, would not be obvious.