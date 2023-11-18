The Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the climate fund is unsettling the German economy. In many industries people ask themselves: What will happen to our projects if the funding stops?

A sought-after and expensive good: the new chip factories in Dresden could also be affected. Image: EPA

AThe evening before, the world was still in order. In Heide, community representatives sorted and discussed citizens’ submissions regarding Northvolt’s battery factory, which is soon to be built here, on Schleswig-Holstein’s west coast. It’s not far away now until building law is created, it became clear that evening: the necessary statutory resolution could be passed before Christmas.

In the very near future, the EU Commission is also expected to approve subsidies that the federal and state governments want to grant to the Swedish company, amounting to half a billion euros. Then the excavators could roll. All hurdles, it seemed, could be overcome. The next day the situation looked completely different. The Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the climate fund set up in Berlin for such aid could not be financed from former Corona crisis funds, and people in Heide are speechless.