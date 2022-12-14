Dhe Federal Constitutional Court has strengthened Parliament’s right to information vis-à-vis the Federal Government. She must therefore answer questions from members of parliament about the secret service of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Exceptions apply only within narrow limits and must be well justified. The judges made that clear on Wednesday.

The welfare of the state, to which the Federal Government regularly refers here, is ultimately entrusted to the Bundestag and the Federal Government together.

Konstantin Kuhle, who is now deputy chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, had turned to the constitutional court while still an opposition politician. Since December 2020 he has been asking for information from the Federal Ministry of the Interior in vain.

Kuhle wants to know how many employees the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, a domestic intelligence service, sent abroad from 2015 to 2019. According to him, the number is central to an assessment of the German security architecture – but not so explosive that it has to be kept secret. It’s an argumentative balancing act that MPs sometimes have to do when they want information.

During the oral hearing at the end of March, Kuhle argued that the past security policy debates had often been about unclear responsibilities and the resulting lack of information in the authorities. This applies, for example, to the attack on Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz. If a domestic intelligence service sends employees, this also raises questions of jurisdiction. In fact, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) is actually responsible for foreign countries.







Assemble information like pieces of a mosaic

It is becoming increasingly rare, however, for the competencies to be strictly separated from one another. When it comes to jihadist threats directed against Germany from Syria, not only the BND but also the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is interested. Kuhle emphasized that these overlaps between internal and external security are important for the legal basis that he has to decide on as a member of parliament.

After the Federal Ministry of the Interior, which was still run by the CSU at the time, refused to provide information, the MP turned to the then President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schäuble. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer reminded of “the great importance of the constitutionally guaranteed right to ask questions and to be informed”. The justification of the ministry does not indicate that in the necessary consideration “an attempt was made to appropriately balance the constitutional goods.” This is how the Federal Constitutional Court now saw it. In particular, the “mosaic theory” did not work in this case.







The federal government had argued that the methods used by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution should not be disclosed; otherwise, foreign intelligence services could benefit. They collected information like little pieces of a mosaic and then put it together to form an overall picture. Even a simple number can be a decisive piece. The federal government did not explain why.

The judges admitted that the combination of irrelevant information could result in new insights. However, the federal government must explain why the information in question could be just such a building block. Otherwise, the “mosaic theory” would result in “an almost complete emptying of the parliamentary right to ask questions”. Quite as if one wanted to completely exclude the activities of the intelligence services.

In this case, it would not have been enough to just inform the Parliamentary Control Committee (PCGr), a special body for monitoring the intelligence services, to which 13 MPs belong. According to the court, it has often been expressly made clear that the PKGr is an additional control instrument. This would not supersede other parliamentary information rights.