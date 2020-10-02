Sexual violence against children is a societal problem. Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig calls for concrete action.

BERLIN AFP | The abuse commissioner of the federal government *, Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig, has presented a position paper with a view to the federal election next year. Rörig called on the parties in Berlin on Friday to include the recommendations in their election programs and then, based on them, in the government programs. This should result in “verifiable, political action”.

The highest political level in Germany should also deal continuously with the issue of sexual violence against children and young people, said Rörig. Rörig therefore proposed that his office should report to the Bundestag, the Federal Government and the Bundesrat. The extent of sexual violence and the state of prevention should be reported.

“The protection of children and young people from sexualised violence is left to the respective family departments in the federal and state governments,” explained Rörig. Both at federal and state level, however, the departments would have to work together on this subject in an interdisciplinary manner.

Rörig recommended that the federal states develop and implement their own cross-departmental “master plan” to improve the protection of minors from sexualised violence and its consequences. In addition, each federal state should have its own representative for this area.

Looking at the recent major cases of sexual violence against children in Lügde, Bergisch Gladbach and Münster and the ensuing debate about the tightening of penalties, Rörig criticized the “public scandalization” as being deceptive. Because this creates the impression of a supposed uniqueness. In fact, sexual violence against children and young people is said to be no individual cases, but a societal phenomenon of enormous proportions.

* Editor’s note: All in one Reform package to combat sexual violence against children The Federal Ministry of Justice of July 1, 2020 states quite correctly: “The choice of words ‘abuse’ is inappropriate because it suggests that there is also a legal ‘use’ of children. We want to use clear terms in the future: It is about sexualised violence directed against children. “