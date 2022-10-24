Jalisco/Nayarit/Sinaloa. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported the progress regarding the restoration of the electric power service in the areas affected by the passage of Hurricane Roslyn last Saturday night and early Sunday on the Mexican Pacific coast in Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

According to the Commission numbers, in Jalisco power outages affected 8 thousand 796 users of the service, for whom power had already been restored by the end of Sunday.

In the state of Nayaritwhere the meteor hit directly, the number of people affected was much higher, as it was reported to 168 thousand 478 users whose service was interrupted by the natural phenomenon, of which 62% have already been restored, in the next few hours the restoration of the remaining 38% is expected.

On the other hand, in the state of Sinaloaspecified that the affectation was for 2 thousand 26 users of electrical services, a much lower figure than in the two aforementioned states and that is in the process of being restored, according to a report by the parastatal.

It is important to mention that given the disaster and even risk conditions that prevail in some points of the affected areas, the repairs are carried out with all the measures of security both for the population as for the workers of the CFE to achieve full restoration.

The agency reported that to achieve this, they maintain 1,585 workers deployed electricians, 226 cranes, 505 vehicles, of these 10 are off-road, as well as 38 emergency plants, 21 lighting towers and 3 helicopters at strategic points.

“The CFE, through the National Civil Protection System, maintains close coordination with the Secretary of National Defense, the Secretary of the Navy, the National Water Commission, the Secretary of Health, state and municipal governments, for the attention of this contingency,” the statement concludes.