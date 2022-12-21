Home page politics

Split

Camp beds for refugees were set up in a gym in autumn 2015. The Bautzen district administrator Udo Witschas has emphasized that he rejects such an approach to the accommodation of asylum seekers in his district. © Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

In a Christmas message, the Bautzen CDU District Administrator Udo Witschas addressed the accommodation of refugees – and received massive criticism. In the evening, the federal leadership of the party turns on.

Berlin/Dresden – The federal CDU has sharply criticized the controversial Christmas message from the Bautzen CDU District Administrator Udo Witschas on the accommodation of refugees. “We emphatically distance ourselves from the choice of words by the Bautzen District Administrator,” said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja of the German Press Agency in Berlin. He spoke expressly on behalf of party leader Friedrich Merz, the entire executive board of the federal party “and the Christian Democrats in Germany”.

In a video published on Facebook on Tuesday, Witschas said, among other things, that refugees in the district should not be housed in gyms or in decentralized accommodation. “It is not our intention to let sport, whether school or leisure sport, bleed for this asylum policy.” In addition, the district office does not want “people who come to us, who do not know our culture, who do not know our regulations know, now accommodate here in multi-family houses and free-standing apartments and accept the endangerment of social peace”.

After these statements, Czaja emphasized: “We as a Union have a very clear, unambiguous and deeply humane attitude, which is supported by the dignity of every human being, which must also be untouchable in language.” He added: “People who are in our Land seeking protection deserve our help, our care and will be treated with respect and decency. We are democrats and Christians and we stand by our responsibilities.”

Kretschmer also wants “other forms of accommodation”

Witschas had previously defended his statements on his Facebook page and criticized an abridged presentation on social media. It is not generally about the accommodation of asylum seekers, but about the specific effects of the district council decision, according to which another planned community accommodation in Hoyerswerda was rejected. He wanted to respond to the concerns of sports clubs and tenants.

Saxony’s CDU head of state and Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer also spoke of a shortened presentation. The statements were taken out of context. This created the wrong context. “The people who come to us now are housed decently and are cared for here according to the best standards. That’s not a question at all.”

Kretschmer is a member of the federal executive board as deputy CDU chairman. It was initially unclear in the evening whether he agreed with Czaja’s later widespread statements.

Kretschmer spoke out in favor of accommodating refugees in community accommodation in order to organize social and medical care and a constitutional procedure. Everywhere in Germany there is a discussion about using gyms to accommodate those seeking protection. “We don’t want that in Saxony. We deliberately want to organize other forms of accommodation.”

Criticism by Ramelow

On the other hand, the Christian Democrat Commissioner for Foreigners of the Free State, Geert Mackenroth, spoke out in favor of decentralized accommodation for refugees because that would be better for the integration of families in particular. Witschas is doing the job market in the district of Bautzen a disservice, since his statements also prevent foreign workers from taking up residence and work in the district of Bautzen.

Criticism of Witscha’s message also came from Thuringia’s head of government Bodo Ramelow (left): A CDU member explains to the citizens why people seeking protection are not allowed to enter an empty apartment and then wishes “merry Christmas”. “He didn’t understand the Christmas story! Really not!” Ramelow tweeted. dpa