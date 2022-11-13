On September 8, the Executive presented to the Legislature the Economic package for its analysis, discussion and approval, which includes the general economic policy criteria, the Income Law, Miscellaneous Fiscal Law and the PEF 2023 Project. To date, the approval of the PEF is pending, which is in the Chamber of Deputies in the process of analysis and has a limit of November 15.

At the time of writing this column, the PEF had already been approved in general with a proposed reallocation of 6,437 million pesos to reduce the budget of some autonomous organizations, mainly the INE with 4,475 million pesos, and others such as the Council of the Federal Judiciary, Chamber of Deputies, Senate of the Republic, among others, and the proposal is to reassign most of them to the Welfare branch. In particular, around 2,300 reservations were presented, mostly by opposition parties and with the main issue of the INE, which has become relevant in the context of this reduction in the framework of the Electoral Reform presented by the Federal Government. Said reservations are in relief and surely the majority will not be considered.

It is predictable that the PEF 2023 project for 8.3 billion pesos, which represents an increase of 17 percent over the previous year, will not undergo substantial modifications, except for the aforementioned reallocation, taking into account the experience of previous years and because Morena and its allies have the simple majority required to advance the budget that takes into account the priorities and interests of the current government.

Within the PEF 2023 project, a budget for the Special Program for Sustainable Rural Development (PEC) is considered for 403 thousand 219 million pesos, which means an increase of 10.26 percent. This is the instrument that considers all the public spending actions carried out by the Federal Government in the countryside, where the SADER Budget is considered for 70 thousand 527 million pesos, with an increase of 26.42 percent compared to the previous year, mainly in the fertilizer program as explained in previous columns.

How is Sinaloa doing with this budget in agricultural matters?

To answer this question, we would have to mention the most important advances in our sector, which were largely the product of the efforts of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who considered a large part of the proposals made by producer organizations, including CAADES, both through the Federal Deputies as well as by the Agriculture Commission of the State Congress.

They stand out for their importance, among others, the approval of the Budget for the Picachos Dam Irrigation System and the Baluarte Presidio Project, Santa María Dam, with a total budget of 13 thousand 82 million pesos, which upon completion in 2024 will have an impact in the south of the state with the incorporation of around 50 thousand hectares of irrigation.

In the mentioned increase of the fertilizer program of 220 percent with respect to the previous year, it is contemplated to include the state of Sinaloa to benefit around 45 thousand producers of the storm with up to 600 kilos per beneficiary, which could have a significant impact on the productivity of our storm.

The Governor recently mentioned the President’s consent to acquire two million tons of corn from the OI 2022 – 2023 cycle by SEGALMEX, which would facilitate the commercialization of the harvest. In addition, to continue granting support to coverage of 200 pesos per ton, which can mean around one billion pesos. On the other hand, the support program for medium-sized wheat producers will continue.

Despite the advances mentioned, some issues are still pending that are of great concern to the sector, such as the strengthening of financing with preferential rates, promoting research and technology transfer mainly in small and medium-sized producers, support for modernization for the efficient use of water, both in the larger network and on plots, and expanding catastrophic insurance schemes in storm-fed areas that are the most vulnerable.

Producer organizations, including CAADES, will be vigilant so that the budget advances explained above are carried out in a timely manner and of course we will continue promoting the agenda of pending issues before the federation and in the Local Congress, where in the December, the budget of the State Government will be authorized.

By: Marte Vega Román, President of CAADES