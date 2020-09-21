Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning to have almost 100 billion euros in new debt in 2021. The corona loans are to be repaid from 2023.

BERLIN taz | Due to the corona crisis, the federal government will probably not be able to achieve a balanced federal budget without new debts for the foreseeable future. In the draft of the federal budget for 2021, which the cabinet wants to pass this Wednesday, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) expects 96 billion euros in additional loans. Almost every fourth euro of the 413 billion euro planned expenditure is to be financed with debt.

Compared to this year, however, borrowing will drop to around half in 2021. The Union and the SPD largely agree that high additional expenditure and investments are necessary to dampen the economic crisis.

The debt brake in the Basic Law is to be suspended again for 2021, but will apply again from 2022. This means that the federal government’s borrowing may then amount to a maximum of 0.35 percent of economic output. For the years 2022 to 2024, Scholz is planning new debts in the low double-digit or single-digit range.

If the government adopts this budget, it will admit that the black zero is no longer achievable for the time being. For the time being, budgets in which income covers expenses are a thing of the past.

Where do the 10 billion euros a year come from?

Not everyone in the Union is happy with that. Friedrich Merz, one of the three applicants for the CDU chairmanship, described Scholz as the “most expensive candidate for chancellor in the history of Germany” and called for a quick return to a “solid financial policy”. Competitor Armin Laschet pleaded for the black zero from 2024. Eckardt Rehberg, budget policy spokesman for the Union in the Bundestag, stated in the Bundestag: “I don’t see a return to the black zero for the next few years.”

The financial planning includes that most of the corona debt will be paid off later. Around 200 of the approximately 300 billion euros in additional loans are to be repaid. This reduces the financial scope of action of every federal government between 2023 and 2042. “As a result of the repayment, about 10 billion euros less will be available annually in future federal budgets,” said Jens Boysen-Hogrefe, economist at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (ifw).

Specifically: The government is going into debt by selling government bonds. “Repayment means that government bonds are repaid and the debt level falls in absolute terms,” ​​explained Niklas Potrafke from the Ifo Institute for Economic Research in Munich. “This is an ambitious project because you don’t know how the economic situation will develop.”

The mechanism is based on the debt brake that was built into the constitution ten years ago during the financial crisis. “Fiscal rules make sense so that the debt does not run into infinity,” said Marius Clemens from the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin.

In the past few years, repayment has played no role, as the state regularly generated surpluses. In the future, however, the question will arise of what it means to actively reduce the debt level, because this money is no longer available for investments, for example. “Too strict implementation can impair growth and modernization of the economy,” said Clemens. And another question is linked to the repayment: Where do the 10 billion euros per year come from? SPD leader Saskia Esken and Olaf Scholz have brought up tax increases for people with high incomes and wealth. The Union rejects that.

On the other hand, it’s not about a lot of money. The 10 billion make up maybe 3 percent of a total federal budget. “In comparison to the budget volume, this sum is manageable,” said Boysen-Hogrefe. Whether it really becomes a problem at some point depends on how the economy comes out of the corona crisis. If the recovery goes quickly, the state may soon generate sufficient income again and can pay off the repayments on the side. However, if stagnation follows after Corona, the repayment obligation can become bitter.