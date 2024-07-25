Since last week there is already staff in the Rehabilitation work on the federal bridge over Mexico City Highway 15right at the entrance to the city, where around 49 million pesos will have to be spent, where it is assured that said works have nothing to do with whether that work already represented a risk, but rather is to extend its life, especially due to the large amount of pesos to bear daily with the constant transit of units.

From the start The two bodies of the bridge will be rehabilitated In both directions, all the lights will be replaced with LEDs and the entire upper part will be repaired, in addition to fixing its entire structure, since some time ago it was discovered that it had some cracks due to the lack of maintenance. This work will take about two months, but it is also hoped that at the same time they will not forget that the road in this section also urgently needs attention.

Keep reading: