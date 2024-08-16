The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of Chihuahua, Abelardo Valenzuela, indicated that the complaint is based on an audit carried out by the ASE and was filed in January 2023.

More than 40 people, including federal bodyguards, intervened last Wednesday to prevent the former governor of the State, Javier Corral, from being arrested in Mexico City for the crime of aggravated embezzlement for the amount of 98.6 million pesos.

Chihuahua’s anti-corruption prosecutor, Abelardo Valenzuela, explained that only two local agents carried out the arrest in the country’s capital, since they did not expect the number of people who were in the restaurant to come to his defense.

He mentioned that there were even federal elements, personal escorts and elements of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, in addition to armed people who did not carry identification.

Valenzuela stated that what happened in Mexico City was an illegal act, and that they had already prevented the execution of an arrest warrant based on an investigation file for aggravated embezzlement.

He stressed that the former governor had a strong protection team. He specified that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had requested the support of local authorities to execute the arrest warrant against the former governor, but instead, it was armed personnel from the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office to prevent them from carrying out their work. “It was not a rescue, it was obstructing the arrest,” he said.

He stressed that the accusation against the former governor is for an impact on the treasury of 98 million 600 thousand pesos, by improperly hiring a private office to supposedly carry out the negotiation for the restructuring of the state debt, while he was governor.

Valenzuela said that the complaint is based on an audit carried out by the State Superior Audit Office (ASE) and was filed in January 2023. For this same accusation, there is an arrest warrant against the former Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo FV, who remains at large.

He said he will maintain a dialogue with the authorities of Mexico City to exhaust all alternatives so that the legal action can be carried out, and he emphasized that the actions will continue until he faces justice for the events that represent an impact on the assets of the inhabitants of the entity.