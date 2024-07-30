Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has announced the launch of the Nuclear Safety Dashboard System, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. The system aims to enhance the safety and ensure the ability of nuclear facilities to cope with the potential impacts of climate change.

The project represents an environmental and climate monitoring system, as it works to provide direct information about the area surrounding the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, in terms of monitoring sea levels, temperatures and air quality, in addition to monitoring natural phenomena such as earthquakes and other factors that have occurred or are expected to occur, including estimates of their potential effects on nuclear facilities.

The system, equipped with artificial intelligence tools, will be able to prepare future scenarios for expected climate change, based on the use of special algorithms. The smart nuclear safety dashboard system is one of the transformational projects within the performance agreements of government agencies for the year 2023-2024, which are qualitative projects that move the country towards the future and enhance its competitiveness. These projects are also distinguished by achieving a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time. The system supports the UAE government’s efforts to accelerate the achievement of targets to enhance its position to be “the safest and most secure in the world” within the “We the Emirates 2031” vision, which requires qualitative and doubled efforts that contribute to achieving government aspirations and positively reflect on society and the various sectors of the country.

“The UAE government is committed to addressing the impacts of climate change by taking the necessary measures to mitigate them. In collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, we have developed the innovative Smart Nuclear Safety Dashboard system, which will play a significant role in enhancing the supervision of nuclear facilities and their resilience to external events and climate change threats in the country, by employing artificial intelligence technologies, which is our primary role in preserving society, workers and the environment,” said Christer Viktorsson, Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “Our collaboration with the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation to launch the Smart Nuclear Safety Dashboard reflects our commitment to contributing to achieving the UAE’s goals in advanced technology and sustainability. The advanced satellite technologies owned by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre enable us to collect accurate and real-time data on climate and environmental changes, which improves the accuracy of the system and provides more reliable forecasts that help in making informed decisions to maintain the safety and security of nuclear facilities in the country. We are proud to be part of this ambitious project that enhances the UAE’s position as one of the leading countries in the field of safety and environmental sustainability.”

The system is expected to support the country’s efforts to achieve its climate neutrality goals by ensuring the safe operation of nuclear facilities. The system will also assist the operator and the regulatory body by providing an advanced tool for monitoring, predicting and managing risks, especially those related to climate change.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant currently has three units in commercial operation, with the fourth expected to be operational this year. FANR aims to ensure the safe and peaceful use of nuclear and radioactive materials and protect the public and the environment from radiation hazards. FANR has an integrated regulatory infrastructure (including regulations, licensing, inspection and monitoring) that supports the development of a peaceful and safe nuclear energy programme.